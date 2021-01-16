11 Bengaluru health facilities ready for vaccination drive from Jan 16

About 11 health facilities in the city — six in BBMP limits and five in Bengaluru Urban district — will be part of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that begins on Saturday.

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, KC General Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Mallasandra Urban Primary Health Centre and St John's Medical College, all under the BBMP limits, will vaccinate 600 health workers. Bengaluru Urban health authorities will vaccinate a various number of beneficiaries at the Anekal Taluk Hospital (79), KR Puram Taluk Hospital (99), Kannuru Primary Health Centre (59), Yelahanka General Hospital (100) and East Point Medical College (100).

Dr Srinivas G A, Bengaluru Urban DHO, said: "We are not keeping things till the last minute.”

“We have supplied vials and syringes to all five facilities. MLA Byrathi Basavaraj will inaugurate the drive at KR Puram Hospital. Except on Saturday, when the vaccination will start at 11 am, it will start at 9 am on the other days,” he said.

Though KC General Hospital has 85 permanent Group D workers, including non-clinical staff like security guards, the hospital is unsure about the number of people on Saturday’s list. Its medical superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah confirmed that his institution received 12 Covishield vials on Friday evening.

"We will keep the vials in the refrigerator overnight, but we are not sure which Group D worker will be vaccinated first and how many of the 85 are on the 100 beneficiaries list. We have been given two extra vials in case of breakage," he said.

Dr H D R Radhakrishna, medical superintendent, CV Raman General Hospital, said he received a letter indicating that the Murphy Town Primary Health Centre's medical officer will supply them the required 10 vials by 8 am on Saturday.

"We have 20 sanitation workers and 16 Group D workers. Eight of the 16 have even been cured of leprosy. Whoever comes first, whomsoever gets the OTP first, that Group D worker will be vaccinated first," he said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Friday visited the hospital and declared the arrangements satisfactory.

The hospital expects to complete vaccinating all its staff by January 19.

On January 18, all vaccine vials will be delivered at BBMP's 760 vaccination sites. Frontline workers getting the vaccine in Phase 2 have been asked to register by January 24. In case of network issues, vaccination officers are allowed to verify the details offline and then upload them, Prasad said.