2 persons dead in mysterious blast in Bengaluru

Two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a mysterious blast in Chamarajpet's Rayon Circle in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, prima facia it is suspected that the blast occurred due to firecrackers. Initial reports suggested that three persons were killed in the incident.

Two of the deceased persons have been identified as Aslam Pasha and Manohar.

According to the fire and emergency officials, they received a call from a person about the incident saying that there was a cylinder blast around 12.10 pm in a house. But the officials found out that the blast happened in the godown of goods-carrying vehicles service.

The fire tenders from different fire stations rushed to the spot by 12.20 pm and brought the fire under control. A senior officer said three persons are suspected have died at the spot and two other injured persons are rushed to nearby Victoria Hospital.

Suresh, a witness of the incident said, he was passing through the spot when he heard a huge blast sound.

"I immediately called the fire and emergency control room and alerted them about the incident. I saw officials reaching the spot carrying three bodies and two other injured persons to the hospital. I suspect that it is a blast in the air compressor in a godown but am not sure, what exactly caused the blast," he said.

The senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), VV Puram and Chamarajpet police have rushed to the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.

