<p>Mumbai: The centenary of the Rolls-Royce Phantom series was celebrated in Mumbai coinciding with the Republic Day festivities with 187 vintage, classic, and modern classic cars on display including the one owned by Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, a global icon that has graced the world's most prestigious concours.</p><p>The Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI)'s three-day Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 was inaugurated on Saturday at the World Trade Centre at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.</p><p>It brings together automotive heritage, royal provenance, and global craftsmanship, positioning Mumbai as a leading destination for culture-driven international exhibitions and is a major attraction for car and motor enthusiasts.</p><p>The 2026 edition is significant as it commemorates 100 years of the legendary Rolls-Royce Phantom series, showcased through India's largest-ever Phantom Centenary exhibition. </p><p>This year, all seven Rolls Royce Phantom are on display, making it a historic and rare spectacle for visitors.</p><p>Inaugurating the event, Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra, underscored the importance of preserving automotive heritage and its relevance in the context of rapidly evolving mobility landscape. </p><p>He stated that vintage automobiles function as living museums, showcasing the evolution of engineering excellence, timeless design, and safety innovations that continue to influence and inspire modern transport systems.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Yoohan Poonawalla, noted collector and automobile connoisseur, stated that the selection of vehicles on display is both prestigious and deeply rooted in heritage. </p><p>He said that the Phantom series was chosen this year not merely for its symbolism, but for its role in preserving global automotive legacy.</p><p>Highlighting a centrepiece of the exhibition, Poonawalla spoke about the 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I (17 EX), once owned by Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir, a global icon that has graced the world's most prestigious concours. </p><p>He noted that the vehicle was personally engineered under the guidance of Sir Henry Royce, making it a masterpiece of craftsmanship and historical significance.</p><p>Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Centre Mumbai and President, All India Association of Industries, stated that World Trade Centre Mumbai is proud to host the 5th edition of the Annual Vintage, Classic and Modern Classic Car Fiesta 2026.</p><p><em>"</em>This event holds special significance as it aims to preserve and share the rich heritage of vintage automobiles with future generations, while also underscoring Mumbai's cultural identity as a classic city," said Dr Kalantri. </p><p>"Every vehicle on display reflects exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design, and a remarkable legacy," he said, adding that with 187 vintage, classic, and modern classic cars, the Fiesta transforms the venue into a living timeline showcasing the rich cultural legacy and evolution of automotive history, offering a rare and immersive experience for automobile enthusiasts and the general public alike. </p><p>The event was also graced by diplomats and consul generals from more than 40 countries, 350 plus business executives and dignitaries from economic and trade community for the ceremony.</p><p>Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, VCCCI and WIAA, speaking on the occasion, expressed delight in presenting what he described as "walking stories of history." He stated that the cars on display represent national pride and cultural heritage, noting that such a large-scale congregation of vintage automobiles is a rare gathering. He highlighted from his own collection the 1933 Hudson, believed to be the only surviving example of its kind worldwide.</p><p>Among the highlights is the display of the 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I (17EX), formerly owned by the Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir; the 1933 Phantom II Continental Sports Saloon once owned by Sir Malcolm Campbell; the 1937 Phantom III from the Ex Maharaja of Panchkote; the 1962 Phantom V used by the former Ruler of Qatar; the 1979 Phantom VI that served Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II; the 2005 Phantom VII, the first Phantom delivered to India post relaunch; and the 2024 Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase, the final EWB Phantom globally, featuring the exclusive Privacy Suite.</p><p>The event also showcases the modern performance icons such as the Ferrari 458 Aperta, Ferrari Pista, and Ferrari Portofino, offering visitors a unique convergence of heritage automobiles and contemporary engineering excellence.</p><p>Priya Pansare, Director, Trade and Investment Promotion, World Trade Centre Mumbai, stated, <em>"</em>It has always been our privilege to organise such landmark events that celebrate cultural legacy and heritage be it through vintage automobiles, art, or craftsmanship ensuring these legacies continue to inspire future generations."</p>