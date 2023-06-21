4 trains to stop at Nayandahalli for 3 months

The following trains will stop for a minute at the Nayandahalli railway station in Bengaluru for three months, until September 20, on an experimental basis:
Train No 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special will arrive at Nayandahalli at 12.17 am and depart at 12.18 am.
Train No 06270 SVMT Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Express Special will arrive at Nayandahalli at 12.27 am and depart at 12.28 am.
Train No 06526 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special will arrive at Nayandahalli at 10.27 pm and depart at 10.28 pm.
Train No 06525 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Express Special will arrive at Nayandahalli at 5.04 pm and depart at 5.05 pm.
The train stoppage will help people living in Bengaluru's western suburbs.
