9.39 acres from Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake near K R Puram encroached: Joint panel to NGT

A Joint Committee set up by NGT has said that total of 9.39 acres from Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake, in K R Puram East Taluk in Bengaluru Urban District, was encroached by various private persons and steps are being taken to evict them.

The Committee, headed by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, in its report submitted to the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal said that the lake is spread in a total area of 508.16 acres and of which 9.39 acres encroached is by private persons where agriculture activities, plantation and residential layouts came up. Another 11.05 acre of lake lands were utilised for various public purposes including National Highways, setting up Sewage Treatment Plants and Navy Training Centre.

The Southern Bench of the NGT formed the panel to conduct a spot inspection after hearing petition alleging encroachment of the water body and entry of large quantity of untreated water to the lake.

The panel in its report also said that BBMP and local Gram Panchayats were taking steps to evict all encroachments in the lake buffer zone as well.

Both BBMP, BWSSB and local Gram Panchayats were also taking number of steps to remove construction waste dumped near the lake and further steps were being taken to prevent any dumping of construction wastes and solid wastes in future days by putting up fence around the water body.

Since, the Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake falls under downstream from Hebbal Velley it has been receiving water discharge from four lakes-Rachenahalli, Nagavara, Kalkere and Rampura. Besides, due to large scale urbanisation of 100 villages and formation of residential layouts near the Lake, substantial quantity of storm water drains entering into the water body. While the BWSSB is operating its 15 MLD STP near the lake with full capacity, time bound plans are prepared to prevent entry of sewage water into the lake, the report said.

The panel also said the BWSSB also informed that plans are prepared to lay underground drainage system in 110 villages surrounding the lake. Once the works of the underground drainage system laid completed, the concerned authorities will identify the polluters and impose fine on them, the report said.

