Activist arrested for 'assaulting' Samyukta, given bail

Social activist and Congress spokesperson Kavitha Reddy was arrested on Tuesday for "abusing and assaulting" Kannada actor Samyukta Hegde at a park in HSR Layout, South Bengaluru, last week.

HSR Layout police, however, released Kavitha on station bail on the magistrate's orders. The judge reportedly asked the police not to bring "such small issues" before the court. Accordingly, Kavitha was taken back to the police station and released on station bail.

Kavitha and one Anil Reddy had allegedly abused and assaulted Samyukta when she and her friends were doing a physical fitness session at Agara Lake park around 5 pm on September 4. Reddy accused Samyukta of wearing an "obscene" dress in public. Samyukta said she was wearing sportswear.

The spat quickly moved to social media where both Samyukta and Kavitha exchanged barbs but the actress received widespread support. Kavitha apologised to the 'Kirik Party' actress who accepted the apology.

A police officer said that since an FIR was registered, they followed the rules by arresting the suspect. "If both the parties want to compromise, let them go to court and withdraw the complaint," the officer added.