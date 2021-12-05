All five 'missing' SA travellers in Bengaluru traced and tested

All the five South African travellers who had gone "missing" after arriving in Bengaluru about 10 days ago have been traced and tested for Covid-19, municipal authorities said on Saturday.

On Friday, the state government had set a 24-hour deadline for tracing and testing them.

Of the five passengers, three have tested positive. While one is the 66-year-old man who's turned out to be India's first Omicron patient, the second person is a Delta case. Results of the third positive traveller's genomic sequencing are awaited, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

He asserted that the surveillance of inbound overseas travellers has been stepped up in the last 10 days. The BBMP is closely monitoring all those who have tested positive, he said.

As for travellers who landed in the city from at-risk countries about 20-30 days ago, Gupta said that they were also being traced "as a matter of caution".

While the central government's guidelines on inbound overseas travellers came into force only a few days ago, the BBMP is trying to trace travellers who arrived about 20-30 days ago, he said. "Although they do not pose a threat to public health, we are still trying to trace them and ascertain their present health status for our records," he added.

