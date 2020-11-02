Anti-Terrorist Cell notice to Sampath Raj in Bengaluru riots case

Anti-Terrorist Cell has sent a notice to former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj, asking him to appear before Assistant Joint Commissioner BR Venugopal, according to ANI.

Anti-Terrorist Cell sends notice to former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor & Congress leader Sampath Raj, asking him to appear before BR Venugopal, Assistant Joint Commissioner, ATC. He is an accused in the case of violence in DJ Halli & KG Halli areas last month — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Raj, a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward, has been charged with instigating a mob to burn the house of MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra during the Bengaluru riots on August 11.

Raj was first questioned in August. But when the police asked him to appear for questioning again, he told them that he was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. Police then served a notice on the hospital to inform them before discharging the former mayor. Raj, however, disappeared from the hospital on October 30. Special teams of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) are trying to trace him in the city and the adjoining districts.