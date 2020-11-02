B'luru riots: Anti-Terrorist Cell notice to Sampath Raj

Anti-Terrorist Cell notice to Sampath Raj in Bengaluru riots case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2020, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 12:33 ist
Former Mayor and Congress leader R Sampath Raj. Credit: DH Photo

Anti-Terrorist Cell has sent a notice to former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj, asking him to appear before Assistant Joint Commissioner BR Venugopal, according to ANI.

Raj, a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward, has been charged with instigating a mob to burn the house of MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra during the Bengaluru riots on August 11. 

Raj was first questioned in August. But when the police asked him to appear for questioning again, he told them that he was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19. Police then served a notice on the hospital to inform them before discharging the former mayor. Raj, however, disappeared from the hospital on October 30. Special teams of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) are trying to trace him in the city and the adjoining districts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sampath Raj
Bengaluru
BBMP
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 