BBMP's yardstick to complaint over ‘building collapse’

BBMP drags feet on filing police complaint against KMF over ‘building collapse’

BBMP officials were in no mood to file a police complaint against the owners of the KMF building

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2021, 02:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 04:41 ist
A part of staff quarters of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) collapsed at Dairy Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP, which was quick in filing a police complaint against the owner of the private property that collapsed in Lakkasandra on Monday, dragged its feet when a similar incident was reported from the government-run KMF quarters on Tuesday. 

The civic body’s South Zone officials had asserted that the owner would be held responsible for renting the dilapidated Lakkasandra building. Police subsequently booked him for endangering lives by negligence. 

But the same BBMP officials were in no mood to file a police complaint against the owners of the KMF building. 

Asked if the collapse of the KMF building does not amount to negligence, Dr Veerabhadraswamy, Joint Commissioner, BBMP, South Zone, said that the KMF was a separate organisation and that the BBMP “does not wish to interfere”.

“It is a separate government organisation by itself and has a separate team of engineers and they will look into this and take care of the buildings,” he said. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, however, said action would be taken, without elaborating. A senior police officer said engineers had assessed the building a few years ago and certified it. Since only a part of the building has collapsed, it does not amount to negligence. Hence, we have not registered any case against anyone.” 

