BBMP plans to hire external agency to aid SWM company

The newly-established Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company (BSWMC) plans to take the help of an external agency to steer the implementation of some key projects.

Just like Infrastructure Development Corporation, Karnataka (iDeCK) was for the Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL), the BSWMC will have its own project management consultancy (PMC) in the form of a long-term association.

Such an agency was found important because BSWMC was carved out of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) responsibilities. It is still in the process of hiring experts and resources. From preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and cost estimates to overseeing the implementation of major projects, the PMC is likely to be the eyes and ears of the solid waste management company.

A senior BSWMC official confirmed that the new entity will be taking the help of the external agency.

“This will also save time as we will have ready access to the consultants for support, suggestions, recommendations and different services including preparation of the DPRs,” an officer said.

While the BSWMC maintains that there is a need for such an external agency, the very purpose of forming a new solid waste management company by the state government is to have an in-house team comprising experts and professionals instead of depending on consultants. The BSWMC, which currently comprises officers and engineers from BBMP’s solid waste management department, is yet to fill key posts from the ‘open market’.

Managing Bengaluru’s solid waste, which includes collection, transportation, processing and disposal of around 4,500 tonnes of waste a day, costs around Rs 1,000 crore a year.

A major portion of the expenses are on collection and transportation of waste from houses and commercial establishments. It costs around Rs 50 crore a month.