<p>Shajapur: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station in Shajapur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> on Saturday, an official said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 1 pm, the railway official said.</p>.<p>"Two wagons of a goods train that was carrying containers derailed between Ujjain and Guna rail section," he said.</p>.<p>The incident has not affected the movement of trains on the route, the official said.</p>.<p>Senior railway officials have reached the site and are inspecting the restoration work, according to him.</p>