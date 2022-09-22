Benagluru's Mahadevapura residents highly dissatisfied with civic amenities

Despite contributing the lion’s share to property tax, people in Mahadevapura are totally dissatisfied with the civic amenities and services from the authorities.

Results of the Bengaluru Citizens’ Perception Survey released by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) on Wednesday also revealed that RR Nagar has fared well in almost all parameters to emerge as the most satisfied zone in the city.

The survey, held between February and June before the recent floods, recorded responses of 8,405 citizens across all the eight zones. It said only 14% of people are satisfied with the city’s overall governance; 57% of people are unhappy, while 29% were somewhat satisfied. Road and mobility top the chart when it comes to the least satisfied of the civic amenities, while people thought lake development and rejuvenation were comparatively more satisfactory.

The survey broadly covered three sections — citizen awareness and participation (BBMP ward-related), satisfaction level of governance and civic amenities, and BBMP elections.

RR Nagar fares well

While the survey covered all zones, including East, West, South and Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura ranked poorly in all civic parameters.

Interestingly, RR Nagar featured on the top of the list with better amenities, be it mobility, condition of roads, lake development, streetlights, solid waste management, or maintenance of parks and playgrounds.

Revathy Ashok, Managing Trustee and CEO of B.PAC, said the survey is an honest effort to gather the opinions and perspectives of Bengalureans, be it hits, misses and gaps of the last five years of the BBMP council. She believed that the government’s investment is inconsistent with the economic activities of the zones.

Disparity in fund allocation, charges MLA

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali blamed the disparity in allocation of funds for the poor infrastructure in his Assembly constituency. “Although Mahadevapura is the highest contributor of property tax, the constituency has received less development funds as compared to other constituencies.”

He said the allocation to Mahadevapura was less even during the Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy-led governments. The MLA claimed Mahadevapura constituency has got the highest number of lakes as he did not allow any encroachments.

“There are 32 lakes in the BBMP limits and another 37 lakes in the panchayat limits of my constituency. All lakes are protected. Connectivity between lakes are, however, missing. The recent natural calamity has helped us to clear encroachments in a big way,” he said.