Homeworld

Trump not happy with Russia strike on Ukraine, to make statement later: White House

'He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 19:11 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 19:11 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaDonald TrumpWhite House

