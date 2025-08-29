<p>Washington: The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump "was not happy" when he learned that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least 15 people and damaging buildings, including the British Council in Kyiv.</p>.Trump’s Ukraine peace push descends into chaos as ‘land swap’ claims unravel.<p>"He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised. These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, adding that Trump will make an additional statement on the situation later on Thursday. </p>