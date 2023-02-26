B'luru: Student from Azim Premji Uni dies while dancing

Bengaluru: Azim Premji University student dies while dancing; heart attack suspected

Nina George
Nina George, DHNS,
  • Feb 26 2023, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 08:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 26-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Azim Premji University
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 