Bengaluru: Hesaraghatta awaits reserve tag, goshala comes up

The government has begun constructing a goshala at the Hesaraghatta grassland despite a proposal to declare the 5,010-acre area a conservation reserve still pending with the Forest Department.

The Animal Husbandry Department on Friday began drilling a borewell as part of preliminary works to construct a shed on the western side of the grassland. Officials said a shed with capacity to hold 200 cattle will come up in the area.

Director of the department Manjunath S Palegar said it was one of the 100 goshalas being set up by the department across the state. “Each goshala costs Rs 50 lakh. In Bengaluru, we need four goshalas to cater to cattle being surrendered to the department and those seized by the police,” he said.

The government has approved the goshala as well as utilsation of 23 acres for growing fodder. To a question on consulting the Forest Department, an official said there was no need for the process. “The work will not disturb the natural landscape of the area. Besides, the court has ruled that we can take up the work concerning animal welfare. The land belongs to the Animal Husbandry department,” another official said.

The official said the department was running out of locations to care for cattle. “In Bengaluru, there are about 25 private goshalas besides one government facility in the south. But these are proving to be inadequate. According to the procedure, the police call us every time they seize a vehicle transporting cattle. Farmers also either abandon or surrender the cattle. We get 15 to 30 cattle head a week with no place to care for them,” he explained.

However, those fighting for the conservation of the grassland expressed concern that the project may set a wrong precedent. “The sheds and the movement of people will naturally have an impact on the grassland, which is home to endangered species of birds and wildlife. As the government has failed to appreciate the grassland’s contribution to the ecosystem, more projects will be taken up while the files are pending at the forest department,” an activist told DH.

The activist further said that a facility to cater to cattle could have come at some other place. “Unfortunately, goshalas have become political tools to pander to a section of vote bank and reinforce a narrative instead of caring for the animals,” an activist said.

The government has been eyeing the grassland for years by planning to set up a theme park and a film studio. After studies showed the area’s ecological importance, a proposal was made to protect the 5,010 acres by declaring it a conservation reserve.

However, the State Wildlife Board dropped the proposal following opposition by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath. Activists had moved the high court against the decision, which directed the board to consider the proposal afresh. The board last year told the Forest Department to come back with the proposal after holding public consultation.