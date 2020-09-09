Metro Rail services commence on 'Green Line' also

Bengaluru Metro Rail services commence on 'Green Line' also

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 07:58 ist

 As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations,the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector--the Green line-- two days after resuming it on another one. However, the services are yet to attract large number of passengers as most have apparently kept away due to Covid-19 apprehensions, according to officials.

Metro Rail officials said these trains will operate only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

The services will gradually normalise from September 11 when the trains will start running from 7 am to 9 pm, BMRCL officials said.

The Purple line sector had recorded a footfall of 3,770 passengers from 91 trips on Monday when the train services resumed after five-and-half months of lockdown, the BMRCL said.

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

