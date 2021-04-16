Bengaluru reels under vaccine shortage as Covid-19 cases surge

As Bengaluru battles the highest Covid surge seen so far, some government and private hospitals in the city ran out of vaccines on Thursday and were forced to send back those who were due for the second dose.

Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Hassan also reported vaccine shortage, with stocks not reaching as per the indent given by district health offices.

In Bengaluru, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital did not inoculate anyone on Thursday. “We had zero stock. BBMP said it will send some vials by tomorrow. We sent back six people who turned up and haven’t scheduled anyone for Friday,” said hospital dean Dr Manoj Kumar.

At Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, beneficiaries were asked to wait till 5 pm as the hospital ran out of stock by afternoon.

“We never get the number of doses that we request. By afternoon, we ran out of stock and asked those who had come from far to wait, as the Yediyur primary health centre promised to send vials by evening. Though we can vaccinate 1,000 people per day, we receive 100-200 doses on an average every day. If we do not get enough vials, how can we prove our capacity,” asked Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, medical superintendent of the hospital.

Excel Care hospital authorities said it is supplied with a mere three vials every morning and the supply is based on capacity. Dr Prasanna HM, President, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, said, “St Philomena’s Hospital, Manipal Hospital and Apollo had to send back beneficiaries due for second dose as they see high footfall everyday, around 150-200 doses per day.”

KC General Hospital is out of Covaxin and is making do with Covishield. It has put up boards informing public of the same. CV Raman General Hospital also ran out of Covaxin five days ago and is making do with Covishield.

In Hassan, district health officer Dr K M Sathish Kumar said there is shortage of vaccines for Friday and that it can be prevented if the promised 16,000 doses arrive by Thursday night.

Dr Shivaswamy M S, HOD, Community Medicine, JN Medical College, Belagavi, said, “There is only one vial left for tomorrow at our teaching hospital. Many urban health centres and primary health centres have stopped vaccination since yesterday as there is no stock.”

About 34,000 doses of vaccine will reach Belagavi by early Friday and will be distributed to vaccination centres during day hours.

In Kalaburagi, Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna said the district is facing a shortage of vaccines. District Health Officer Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed said they will receive about 20,000 doses on Friday.