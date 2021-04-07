Bengaluru reports 4,991 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka added 6,976 new cases of Covid-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said.

Today is the second consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases after the 6,150 on Tuesday.

A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 7 evening, cumulatively 10,33,560 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,731 deaths and 9,71,556 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases today, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092.