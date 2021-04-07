Bengaluru reports nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru reports 4,991 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 6,976 fresh Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 21:26 ist
Passengers being registered for COVID-19 tests at KSRTC bus stand, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI photo.

Karnataka added 6,976 new cases of Covid-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731, the Health department said.

Today is the second consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases after the 6,150 on Tuesday.

A total of over 2,22,14,842 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,390 were tested on Wednesday alone. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 7 evening, cumulatively 10,33,560 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,731 deaths and 9,71,556 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Read more: New restrictions in Bengaluru to curb Covid-19 spread

It said, out of 49,254 active cases, 48,901 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 353 are in ICU.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases today, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, Tumakuru 204, Dakshina Kannada 112, Belagavi 101, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,60,016, followed by Mysuru 57,169 and Ballari 40,182.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,19,508, followed by Mysuru 54,647 and Ballari 39,092.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 