B'luru: Rowdy ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga externed for a year

Bengaluru: Rowdy ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga externed for a year

Nagaraj earned the moniker because of the southern Bengaluru locality he comes from

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 04:54 ist
Nagaraj, 33, has publicly identified himself with the BJP and is reported to have lobbied for the assembly election ticket. Credit: Special Arrangement

Police have externed Nagaraj alias ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga, a history-sheeter named in 22 serious crimes. 

He can enter the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts only after a year and under police supervision. 

Nagaraj, 33, has publicly identified himself with the BJP and is reported to have lobbied for the assembly election ticket. 

Also Read | More than 7000 names dropped from rowdy sheeters list in Karnataka
 

He was in the news in February when he was accused of plotting to kill the BJP’s Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy. In November, he was seen visiting the residence of Housing Minister V Somanna. 

Nagaraj earned the moniker because of the southern Bengaluru locality he comes from. Police believe he was involved in 22 serious crimes, including seven murders, attempted murders and armed robberies. 

One of his victims was the father of a woman he loved. 

A history-sheeter at the Magadi Road police station, he was jailed many times but was eventually released. 

Police sources insisted that Nagaraj hadn’t quite shunned the world of crime.

Given his past history and in view of the elections, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi recently issued an order to extern Nagaraj. Nimbargi is the Special Executive Magistrate (West Division). 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rowdy sheeter
Bengaluru
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 