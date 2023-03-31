Bengaluru: Rowdy ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga externed for a year

Police have externed Nagaraj alias ‘Wilson Garden’ Naga, a history-sheeter named in 22 serious crimes.

He can enter the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts only after a year and under police supervision.

Nagaraj, 33, has publicly identified himself with the BJP and is reported to have lobbied for the assembly election ticket.

He was in the news in February when he was accused of plotting to kill the BJP’s Bommanahalli MLA, M Satish Reddy. In November, he was seen visiting the residence of Housing Minister V Somanna.

Nagaraj earned the moniker because of the southern Bengaluru locality he comes from. Police believe he was involved in 22 serious crimes, including seven murders, attempted murders and armed robberies.

One of his victims was the father of a woman he loved.

A history-sheeter at the Magadi Road police station, he was jailed many times but was eventually released.

Police sources insisted that Nagaraj hadn’t quite shunned the world of crime.

Given his past history and in view of the elections, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi recently issued an order to extern Nagaraj. Nimbargi is the Special Executive Magistrate (West Division).