Bengaluru sees driest June in six years

Despite a delayed monsoon, there was hope that Bengaluru would receive more rains during the second half of June. However, the scanty rainfall has proved the expectations wrong, leaving Bengaluru with a rainfall deficit.

According to data accessed by DH, 2023 has seen the driest June for Bengaluru in the last six years.

In 2018, the city received 91.5 mm of rainfall in June. This was followed by 83.3 mm, 115.8 mm, and 92.1 mm in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. In 2022 June, Bengaluru received a huge excess rainfall of 207.7 mm.

“The normal average June rainfall for Bengaluru is 110.3 mm. However, this year, we have received only close to 80 mm. This is, still, not a very big deficit since many other parts of the state have had 50 per cent-80 per cent deficit in rainfall,” said A Prasad, a senior scientist with the IMD, Bengaluru.

However, according to the July rainfall predictions released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a few parts of Karnataka will receive more than normal rainfall and Bengaluru is expected to receive close to normal rainfall.

“We are expecting that Bengaluru will receive good rains for the next two weeks,” a senior IMD official said.