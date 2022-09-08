Bengaluru: Shikaripalya Lake back to life, but drains still bring sewage

Shikaripalya Lake near Electronics City has been rescued from the brink of death, but continued encroachment of drains and the bund remains a concern.

Spread over 18 acres and 19 guntas, the lake had suffered multiple violations over the years. It is governed by the Hulimangala gram panchayat, which had neglected the waterbody.

As it became a dump yard for solid waste and construction waste, a group of 11 citizens formed a conservation committee and petitioned the revenue authorities to save the lake. Though a survey was ordered last year, no progress was made till the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took up the matter.

In January, the gram panchayat engaged a firm to rejuvenate the lake with CSR funding from a private company.

Of the nearly two acres encroached, one acre and 30 guntas had been cleared after houses were demolished, the tahsildar for Anekal Taluk had said in a report to the deputy commissioner.

“Except for eight guntas encroached by the Government Urdu School, the lake encroachment has been cleared,” the official said.

However, a citizen fighting for the cause for more than five years said several structures in the north, located in the buffer zone, had not been removed.

"More importantly, the drains connecting the lake have been encroached upon at many places. Sewage is flowing into the lake. This will undo all the rejuvenation work," he said.

While the private company has built floating wetlands to absorb the nutrients in the sewage, proper treatment of waste water is a problem that remains to be addressed.

"We have told the local body to map all the inlets and drains, set up a sewage treatment plant, and prevent solid waste from entering the lake," an official said.