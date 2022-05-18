Streets turn into pools as rains lash Bengaluru

Bengaluru streets turn into pools as city receives heavy rain; orange alert today

A group of citizens who run a Twitter account dedicated to Bengaluru’s weather said the rainfall had crossed 10 cm in some places

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2022, 01:54 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 06:26 ist
A flooded KH Road near the Shanthinagar bus stand. Credit: DH Photo

In what seems to be a return of the monsoon, most parts of Bengaluru recorded heavy rainfall early on Tuesday night, flooding streets and homes, jamming traffic and stopping road users in their tracks. 

Rainwater entered many homes in a slum in Narasimha Colony, South Bengaluru. 

The BBMP control room received complaints of flooding from 15 localities, including Indiranagar, Mahadevapura, Hosakerehalli, Jeevanbima Nagar and Mahadevapura. 

Also Read | Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc on buildings in southern Karnataka

According to data recorded at 10 pm, at least three zones in the BBMP received about 10 cm of rainfall in just half an hour. These were East (10.05 cm), South (11.3 cm), and West (10 cm). 

A group of citizens who run a Twitter account dedicated to Bengaluru’s weather said the rainfall had crossed 10 cm in some places. 

Authorities have declared an orange alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday, meaning there will be heavy rainfall in several parts of the city and authorities must be prepared. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next five days. 

Bengaluru news
Rainfall
India News
orange alert

