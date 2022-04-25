Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 to be raised to international level: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be raised to international level this year.

Preparations for the flagship tech event’s silver jubilee year were kicked off with meetings with CXOs (Chief Experience Officers) of leading companies in Bengaluru. The event is scheduled to be held later this year between November 16-18.

On this occasion, the logo of the BTS 2022 was also launched.

Web 3.0 and metaverse technologies will be promoted during the event and suitable policies will be framed to take the benefits to the remote villages, said C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for electronics and Information Technology and Biotechnology. As per industry experts, the demand for human resources in the IT-related domain may go up to 55 lakh in the next few years from the current 25 lakh and the government will plan accordingly, Narayan said.

Preparations for the event have started seven months prior to mark the 25th edition (silver jubilee) of the event in a significant way, Narayan added. For the first time, pre-events of BTS will be held in foreign countries including the USA, UK, and Japan.

“State government is keen to develop Bengaluru as the number one silicon city in the world. Action is being taken to improve the infrastructure in the outskirts of Bengaluru as well," Bommai said in the curtain-raiser event.

