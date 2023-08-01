Bengaluru: Three arrested for gang-raping student over several months

Police have arrested three people for allegedly gang-raping a college girl several times over several months in the Kodigehalli police jurisdictional limits.

The arrested have been identified as Andy George, Santosh, and Shashi -- all residents of Kodigehalli.

Kodigehalli police said the girl was in love with George since 2021 and had broken up with him a few months ago.

The accused, George, a dance teacher, had met the girl through social media in 2021. They grew closer in time and it turned into an intimate relationship. The accused anonymously recorded their private moments.

A few months ago, the girl severed her ties with George after learning about his intentions. However, she was threatened by the accused who showed her their private videos recorded by him. He began forcing her to get intimate with him and threatened to release the videos on social platforms if she did not oblige.

The girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted by George for over six months. She visited him whenever he asked her, fearing that he would upload their videos on social media.

Eventually, when the accused fell short of money, he decided to make money by getting the girl to sleep with his friends. He left the girl with the other two accused, Santosh and Shashi, multiple times and collected money from them. He recorded those moments as well and started to threaten her even more.

All the three accused spent intimate relations with her. Devastated, the girl reached out to Kodigehalli police.

The accused were arrested by the police last week. They have confiscated all the technical evidence and footage from the accused. He is being interrogated further by the police for more evidence.

An FIR has been filed under section 376 of IPC and under the Information Technology Act, 2000.