Bengaluru: 2 held for raping 19-year-old

The Girinagar police have arrested two men in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old girl that occurred in a house in Bengaluru's Girinagar on Tuesday midnight. One of the accused persons is the victim's boyfriend, while the other is a friend of her boyfriend.

The victim is a first-year para-medical student. Her boyfriend, aged 22, works as a delivery boy for an online food delivery firm in the city, and his friend, aged 23, is employed at a private bank. All three individuals are from Koratagere in Tumakuru.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, the incident took place at the residence of the bank employee in Eerannagudde, Girinagar.

Read | After probe, two inspectors suspended for framing doctor in drugs case

The victim had been in a relationship with her boyfriend since September last year. A week ago, her boyfriend met her in Tumakuru and took her mobile phone. On Tuesday evening, she asked him to return her phone. He instructed her to come to Majestic in Bengaluru to retrieve it. They met at around 8.30 pm. Subsequently, he took her on his scooter to his friend's house in Eerannagudde at 10 pm. The victim claims that she intended to leave after retrieving her mobile phone. However, he insisted that she stay there for the night.

She expressed her reluctance to engage in any physical activity with him before marriage. He then offered her a drink, after consuming which she felt drowsy. The boyfriend sent his friend out of the house and proceeded to rape her. Later, the boyfriend left and instructed his friend to enter the house and attempt to rape her. She resisted and managed to escape from the house, screaming for help. By that time, it was 2 am. The neighbours who rushed out of their houses alerted the police about the incident. Consequently, she filed a complaint against both men.

A senior officer stated that the accused persons have been arrested on charges of gang rape and rape, and they have been detained in the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.