Bengaluru traffic fine collection crosses Rs 85 cr in 8 days

  • Feb 11 2023, 04:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 07:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has collected over Rs 85 crore, eight days after the government announced a 50 per cent concession on traffic fines.    

As of 8.30 pm on Friday, the BTP collected Rs 17,61,03,300, clearing 6,70,602 cases. 

About 3,51,023 cases of traffic violations were cleared via personal digital assistants at various traffic police stations, bringing in Rs 8,55,02,800. Traffic violators cleared 1,90,620 cases by paying Rs 5,77,87,200 via Paytm.

About 1,27,864 cases were cleared by violators who paid Rs 3,25,24,850 via Bangalore One and 1,095 cases of traffic violations were cleared at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, bringing in Rs 2,88,450.

Thus, the total number of traffic violations cleared between February 3 and 10 stands at 31,11,546 after traffic violators paid a total of Rs 85,83,07,541 to the BTP.

