Bengaluru: Video of schoolkids fighting goes viral, cops register case

A video of two boys beating a private school student went viral on Tuesday. The school principal of the boy who got beaten got the video on Tuesday morning and lodged a complaint with the Cottonpet police.

The video which went viral was recorded by one of the boys who assaulted a class 10 student studying in a private school in Cottonpet. The boys who beat the boy are studying in another private school, except for a 16-year-old school dropout.

One of the boys who assaulted the victim and threatened him with a knife is an 18-year-old boy who is studying in class 10.

He and his juvenile friend are booked under the IPC Section 397 based on the complaint filed by the school principal.

Police said two weeks ago, the boy who got beaten in the video had bullied a 6th standard boy studying in another private school into giving him Rs 100. The boy who got beaten used to often threaten the 6th standard boy. He informed his seniors in school about the bullying.

They were looking out for the boy last Thursday and found him sitting in front of a shop and smoking a cigarette.

The 18-year-old boy and his juvenile friends cornered the boy and assaulted him demanding he return the money. They snatched a knife from the bully and threatened him.

The boys recorded the act on one of their mobile phones and circulated it. Both the victim and assaulter boys stay in the same area and the schools are located within one

kilometre.