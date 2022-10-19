Bengaluru woman injured in pothole accident dies, family demands compensation

A woman who suffered grievous injuries in a road accident near Sujatha Talkies, West Bengaluru, on Monday has died.

Police said Umadevi (50) succumbed to injuries around 7 pm on Monday, but the hospital notified them only after 11 pm.

Umadevi, a resident of Gayathri Nagar, Rajajinagar, was riding pillion on a scooter with her 30-year-old daughter Vanitha when a KSRTC bus rear-ended it on Vatal Nagaraj Road, near Lulu Hypermarket, at 9.05 am on Monday.

Vanitha said she had tried to avoid a pothole near SJR Women’s College in Gopalapura. The KSRTC bus, which was right behind, struck the scooter. Both women fell on to the road. While Vanitha escaped with minor injuries, Umadevi’s right leg got trapped between the bus’ footboard and the road. Her thigh was severely injured.

She was rushed to the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar where she died hours later. The body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem at MS Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vanitha reiterated that the accident was caused by potholes.

According to her, as she slowed down and veered to the right in order to avoid the pothole, the bus hit the scooter. Vanitha, her husband and other relatives demanded compensation for Umadevi’s death.

Vanitha said her mother worked as a maid and lived in a rented house with her elder sister. Vanitha resides in Srinagar with her family. A younger sister is also married and lives with her husband. Their father is no more.

An officer from the Malleswaram traffic police station said Vanitha’s police complaint didn’t say anything about the faulty road.

“We have booked only the bus driver. During the course of the investigation, if the family states that the accident was caused by potholes, we will verify the matter and take necessary action,” the officer added.

CM orders preliminary enquiry

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a preliminary police inquiry based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

Bommai said the BBMP Chief Commissioner has already visited the accident spot, and he has also asked the police to look into the reasons for the death. “We will take action against the guilty,” he said.