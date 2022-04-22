Bengaluru's 88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

The 88-year-old Sajjan Rao Choultry, located at Sajjan Rao Circle in the heart of Bengaluru, has been restored and brought back to life.

Constructed in 1934 by Sajjan Rao, the choultry was under restoration for the last three-and-a-half years. On Thursday, it was inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysuru royal family.

While the exteriors have been strengthened, the interiors now wear a modern look with a fully modernised kitchen, large seating areas, four rooms with attached baths and a five-passenger wheelchair accessible lift. The new features have been added without damaging the old structure, Ajay Kadam, administrator and trustee of Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple Trust, which owns the choultry, told DH.

While the building has undergone many changes in the last few years, a major renovation was taken up in 2018. “We noticed water seepages. A detailed survey was conducted and we found that while the basic building was strong, it had to be further strengthened. So, instead of demolishing it, we decided to restore it with help from Jeernodhar Conservators Pvt Ltd of Mumbai,” Kadam added.

The restorers came in with a fleet of 60 highly skilled craftsmen from all over the country to complete the project, said Kadam. “The woodwork was repainted to retain the richness of the Burma teak. The original cast iron grills, door and windows fittings have been retained,” he added.

Thrilled with the restoration, historian Suresh Moona told DH: “The restoration has been carried out without distorting the original structure. Care has been taken to use technology to retain the old charm. The temple is equally famous because the silver chariot festival is always held after the groundnut festival. I am glad that Ajay decided to restore the structure and preserve heritage instead of demolishing it.”

Who was Sajjan Rao?

Born on August 30 in 1868, Sajjan Rao hailed from a village in Thaggahally near Mandya. He was known for philanthropy and charity. He was awarded the title of ‘Dharmatma’ by the then Jagadaguru of Sringeri, ‘Dharmaprakasha’ by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1935 and ‘Rao Bahadur’ by the British. In recognition of his services, the Bangalore City Municipal Council decided to name the road from the Subramanya Swamy Temple to Kalisapalya after Sajjan Rao. In April 1942, he set up a trust to manage the temple and the adjoining choultry. He passed away on May 20 in 1942. The trust is managed by his family.

