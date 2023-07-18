Bescom’s conversion of overhead power cables to underground nears finish line     

Bengaluru may experience fewer power disruptions this monsoon, bringing relief to its citizens as Bescom reaches the final stages of putting overhead cables underground.

As it nears the final stages of the project four years after it began work, officials already say that disruptions have reduced.

The power company said that out of the 7,137 km of High Tension (HT) lines in the city, 6,769 km have been moved underground. This apart, 5,668 km out of 5,957 km of Low Tension (LT) lines have also been converted to Aerial Bundled (AB) cables.

“Close to 95 per cent of the project is complete, and we have observed a significant reduction in disruptions and complaints, especially over the last two months,” said a senior Bescom official, who explained that putting the lines underground significantly reduces damages that often cause power disruptions during the monsoon.

Turning HT lines into underground cables will save them from getting damaged during treefalls and damage caused by wind and rain. LT wires, which supply power to houses, are being transformed into AB cables bunched into multiple layers of insulation. Along with fewer power disruptions, this will help prevent electrical accidents and electrocutions.

“In many cases, buildings violate laws and are constructed dangerously close to power cables, increasing the risk of electrocution. The AB cables will prevent such accidents," explained the official.

What caused delays?

Divided into four phases, the project covers many of the city's areas. It was initially scheduled for completion by August 2022. However, it slowed down due to delays in the approval process for road-cutting.

“Converting the lines also causes power disruptions,” said another senior official.

“Therefore, we avoided taking up extensive work during the exam season (February to April). The heavy rains experienced in Bengaluru last monsoon also posed difficulties. Consequently, there was a delay.”