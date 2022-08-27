‘Bhumika Club’ launched in Bengaluru

Deccan Herald and Prajavani on Friday launched an exclusive club for women to help them meet and engage with like-minded people.

Aimed at empowering women by providing them an opportunity for independent thinking, the 'Bhumika Club' will help them gain insights into finance, beauty, health and other areas.

Unveiling the club’s logo, actor Ranjani Raghavan said it will help women gain knowledge in their areas of interest and allow them to discuss it with the community.

“Most of the topics are discussed from a male perspective. But there is a need to get a woman's point of view, and hence, such a women's club is the need of the hour. Also, we cannot always make friends at our workplace owing to the competition around us. In such cases, a women’s club will help women find like-minded people,” Ranjani said.

Sitaraman Shankar, CEO of The Printers Mysore Pvt Limited (TPML) and editor of Deccan Herald, said the club will host a number of events in the coming days. The launch event had a number of sessions on various themes, including fashion, health, and cooking.

Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, consultant physician at Manipal Hospitals, who spoke about healthy practices during the monsoon, said people are prone to infections during the rainy season.

“Contaminated food and water lead to many diseases during the monsoon. Hence, it is important to maintain hygiene and follow a healthy routine. We also have to ensure we take all the required vaccines,” Dr Suchismitha said.

Giving tips on the upkeep of hair and skin during the monsoon, Dr Deepa Krishnamurthy, consultant physician at Manipal Hospitals, suggested that women wear less makeup during this season. “We should avoid oily items and consume nutritious food,” she said.

'Reignite fight for equality'

Renowned singer M D Pallavi said there is a need to reignite the fight for equality. “I feel bad to say that even in the 21st century, women need to fight for equality. We are still not treated equally, and women should use this platform to nurture their skills and get creative,” she said.

Nikitha Kini, RJ at Radio City 91.1, who hosted the event, said life is all about learning, growing, enriching, and enhancing. "Very few get that opportunity and fewer strive for it. Bhumika Club, by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, is the platform for women out there who are eager to learn, interact and enrich their knowledge."

A series of activities from games to quizzes kept the atmosphere lively.

Mrin Agarwal, founder of Finsafe India Private Limited, spoke about investment and personal finance. Shachina Heggar’s fashion talk was followed by a makeup session by Sushma Nanaiah.

While stand-up comedian Ashwini Ravindra entertained the audience, Chef Andrea Judith Dias spoke about how to make recipes more interesting.