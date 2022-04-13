BU postpones PG semester exams

Bangalore University (BU) has postponed the postgraduate semester examinations scheduled to begin on April 18. This includes MBA third semester, MCA third and fifth semester, and BSc/MSc Biosciences third, fifth, seventh and ninth-semester examinations.
The university has not provided any reasons for the postponement of the exams. The press communication stated that the revised dates would be released later.
