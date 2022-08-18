BWSSB water adalat on August 18

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB) will hold a Water Adalat on Thursday in (South-1)-2, (East-2)-4, (East -1)-3, (South -1)-3, (West-1)-2, (South West-3), (South East-2), (North West-4), (Central-1)-2, (West-1)-3, (North-2)-2, and (North East -2) subdivisions between 9.30 am and 11 am.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connection to non-domestic connection, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled in the Adalat.

Citizens can call 1916 for further details or report any problems related to the water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.