BWSSB water adalat on August 18

BWSSB water adalat on August 18

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 18 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 01:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB) will hold a Water Adalat on Thursday in (South-1)-2, (East-2)-4, (East -1)-3, (South -1)-3, (West-1)-2, (South West-3), (South East-2), (North West-4), (Central-1)-2, (West-1)-3, (North-2)-2, and (North East -2) subdivisions between 9.30 am and 11 am.

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connection to non-domestic connection, delay in providing water supply and sanitary connections, and other issues will be settled in the Adalat. 

Citizens can call 1916 for further details or report any problems related to the water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BWSSB
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli in dire need of work

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

 