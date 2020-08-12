CCC nodal officers want to work night shift from home

Seven probationary tahsildars working as nodal officers at Covid-19 care centres have written to the BBMP commissioner to allow them to work night shifts from home.

The letter, a copy of which is available with DH, lists the problems at CCCs. “Viral load in the facility is very high,” it said.

“We’re vulnerable to infection. Unlike doctors and nurses, we need to engage with the patients without protective gear.” The officials said they were repeatedly “threatened” by the higher-ups via phone calls and faced legal action over the dereliction of duty.

Regular calls and messages at midnight seeking reports were torturing them mentally, they said.