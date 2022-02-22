Censured by courts, BBMP looks for new head of legal cell

The BBMP, which has earned the high court's wrath over several matters, has decided to rejig its legal cell.

The civic body has kick-started the process of appointing the head of its legal cell to replace Keshav Deshpande, who turns 72 this August. Deshpande has been at the helm since December 2012. His term was extended twice.

As per a BBMP advertisement, the civic body is looking for a retired judge of the district or sessions court or a practising advocate who is well-versed on service matters, labour laws, land laws and revenue matters with a minimum of 10 years of practice. The applicant should not be older than 65 years.

The legal cell has around 100 empanelled advocates and is responsible for vacating stay orders from courts against the civic body and giving it legal advice. Of late, the BBMP has repeatedly come under censure from courts as judges have been angry with officials attending hearings without doing homework.

S Amaresh, the managing trustee at Right To Information Study Centre, said it was time the BBMP brought in new blood. "There aren't many instances where the legal cell has helped the BBMP reclaim its property or fought against petitions that are not in the interests of the city or citizens."

