News in Pics | October 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 02:13 IST
Artistes perform near an idol of Goddess Durga before its immersion at ‘Tala Prattoy’ community pandal, marking the end of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman shows ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, made of cow dung amid preparations for the upcoming ‘Diwali’ festival

Credit: PTI Photo

Boatmen look for coins and goods amid waste afloat in a pond following the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga after the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a national protest for Gaza, outside the Colosseum in Rome, Italy

Credit: Reuters Photo

An installation called Carved Hall is displayed as a part of "Carved", a Halloween themed exhibit at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California

Credit: Reuters Photo

People stand at a platform while railway tracks lay submerged due to heavy rainfall, in Rohtas district, Bihar

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 05 October 2025, 02:13 IST
