News in Pics | October 5, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Artistes perform near an idol of Goddess Durga before its immersion at ‘Tala Prattoy’ community pandal, marking the end of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival, in Kolkata
A woman shows ‘diyas’, earthen lamps, made of cow dung amid preparations for the upcoming ‘Diwali’ festival
Boatmen look for coins and goods amid waste afloat in a pond following the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga after the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a national protest for Gaza, outside the Colosseum in Rome, Italy
An installation called Carved Hall is displayed as a part of "Carved", a Halloween themed exhibit at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California
People stand at a platform while railway tracks lay submerged due to heavy rainfall, in Rohtas district, Bihar
Published 05 October 2025, 02:13 IST