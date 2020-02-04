Children penalised for speaking in Kannada

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) on Monday directed the education department to take action against a private unaided school that penalised students for speaking in Kannada.

Following complaints from parents sending their wards to the SLS International Gurukul in Horamavu that the school has issued a circular to impose Rs 50 fine on students speaking in Kannada, KDA chairman T S Nagabharana and members of the linguistic body visited the school.

The school authorities admitted the error and said the circular was sent “by mistake”. KDA officials said the school apologised and assured that it would not repeat the mistake.

But a KDA official said, “The chairman wants strict action.”

Nagabharana told DH: “I’ve directed the officials of the education department to take legal action against the school for penalising the students who spoke in Kannada and violating human rights.”

The school circular, a copy of which is available with DH, reads: “Children who communicate in Kannada on the school premises will be fined Rs 50 for the first time and Rs 100 if continued for the second time, effective from January 30, 2020.”

Military haircut must

The same circular calls for all the boys to sport a military haircut. “A military haircut should be done before February 1, 2020. Parents are requested to maintain neatness of students. Untidy students will be sent home, effective from January 30, 2020.”

Principal of the school, Hemavati Harishkumar, said the circular was issued in her absence and will be withdrawn by Tuesday. “The circular was issued due to a miscommunication. We teach Kannada from nursery and there’s no question of compromising when it comes to teaching Kannada. We are withdrawing the circular and are issuing a revised one,” Hemavati said.