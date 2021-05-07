Civic worker succumbs to Covid-19, protests erupt

Susheelamma, a 52-year-old civic worker, is the fifth pourakarmika to succumb to the disease

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2021, 01:20 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 02:44 ist
Civic workers stage a protest in the city on Thursday after a co-worker died due to Covid-19. Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

Protests broke out on Thursday over the BBMP's failure to provide civic workers with necessary safety gear. The protests came after a pourakarmika succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

Susheelamma, a 52-year-old civic worker, is the fifth pourakarmika to succumb to the disease.

Pourakarmikas have been demanding they be provided with masks, face shields, gloves and sanitisers. The BBMP had promised to provide personal protective equipment, but it has not reached the workers in many wards. Anguished by the death of their colleague, they held a protest at Banaswadi Main Road urging the officials to fulfill their demand.

“Since the second wave, the number of infected people in home isolation has gone up. They are not disposing of the waste scientifically. Pourakarmikas are facing a risk like never before,” said Nirmala, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Association.

Expressing concern, she said officials must ensure the safety of all civic workers.

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

