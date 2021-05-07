Civic worker succumbs to Covid-19, protests erupt

Protests broke out on Thursday over the BBMP's failure to provide civic workers with necessary safety gear. The protests came after a pourakarmika succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

Susheelamma, a 52-year-old civic worker, is the fifth pourakarmika to succumb to the disease.

Pourakarmikas have been demanding they be provided with masks, face shields, gloves and sanitisers. The BBMP had promised to provide personal protective equipment, but it has not reached the workers in many wards. Anguished by the death of their colleague, they held a protest at Banaswadi Main Road urging the officials to fulfill their demand.

“Since the second wave, the number of infected people in home isolation has gone up. They are not disposing of the waste scientifically. Pourakarmikas are facing a risk like never before,” said Nirmala, president, BBMP Pourakarmika Association.

Expressing concern, she said officials must ensure the safety of all civic workers.