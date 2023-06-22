Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Hoteliers have issued a warning about a potential price increase for dining out, citing multiple factors contributing to rising costs.

The surge in electricity tariff, along with the escalating prices of essential items such as milk, coffee powder, and vegetables, has prompted hoteliers to express their apprehension.

According to P C Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), the prices of essential items, including vegetables, electricity, and other other essential commodities, have significantly spiked in recent months. Rumours about hike in the prices of rice and milk have created anxiety among hoteliers.

“We request that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister intervene to ensure that the prices are kept in check,” he said.

Rao also stated that if the rising prices cannot be contained, hoteliers may be forced to revise the prices of food items accordingly.

Some hotels in the city have already increased the prices of food items due to the burden of rising costs.

A hotelier from South Bengaluru explained that the recent rise in milk prices, coupled with increased electricity tariffs, left them with no choice but to raise the cost.

"There has been a recent increase in milk prices, and we have also observed a rise in the prices of many other commodities. We patiently waited for a few months, hoping that the prices would stabilise. However, due to the surge in electricity tariffs, we were left with no choice but to raise our prices," he said.

Discussions are underway among hoteliers to potentially increase the prices of coffee, tea, dosa, and other food items.

Price increases of approximately Rs 2 for coffee and tea, Rs 5 to Rs 10 for dosa, and at least Rs 5 for other dishes are under consideration.

“To meet the rising costs, most of the hotels plan to increase the price of every item by at least 10 per cent,” a hotelier said.

BBHA is also planning to meet the chief minister to discuss the issue of price rise.

Meeting with Shivakumar

A group of hoteliers met with Shivakumar on Thursday, urging him to grant them permission to operate 24/7.

The hoteliers have been persistently requesting the authorities to allow round-the-clock operations, but the approval is still pending.

Additionally, the hoteliers appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to grant the hotel sector an “industry” status and ensure a conducive business environment.

Rao highlighted the challenges faced by hoteliers due to the requirement of multiple clearances from authorities like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the current trade licence system. Consequently, they proposed the issuance of a one-time perpetual licence.

“The concept of a trade licence is making it difficult for the hoteliers,” he said.

Rao further mentioned that Shivakumar responded positively to their appeal, and the hoteliers are eagerly anticipating the formulation of new policies.