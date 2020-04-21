Coronavirus Lockdown: CM launches home delivery service for Bengaluru

Now, Bengalureans can stay home during the lockdown and still get groceries.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched a citywide home delivery service that citizens can access via phone or through WhatsApp, which he said was India’s first such system.

An initiative of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, the home delivery system was piloted in Bengaluru South. “It was a success. In seven days, more than 11,000 customers were served. Now, it has been decided to implement it across Bengaluru’s municipal limits. This is a good and important step towards ensuring safety of citizens,” Yediyurappa said.

“Citizens can call 080-61914960 or message on WhatsApp to get daily supplies and medicines delivered home. Using WhatsApp for delivery through nearby stores is the first in India,” Yediyurappa said.

More than 18,000 merchants - grocery shops, pharmacies and vegetable sellers - have been registered and geo-mapped for the service, according to the CM. “Citizens need to pay just Rs 10,” he said. “More than 5,000 delivery personnel are engaged in this.”

According to a statement from Surya’s office, this was India’s first WhatsApp bot-enabled service. It is also India’s first integrated voice and messaging platform.

A citizen can call on 080-61914960 and speak to the call centre volunteer to place an order. Those familiar with WhatsApp can send a ‘Hi’ to the same number and type out the list of items they need or send a photo of the list items required, including a picture of the doctor’s prescription in the case of medicines. The delivery would be made within a day.

“This helpline has been operational in Bengaluru South police division limits since April 12,” Surya said in a statement. “We’ve developed the platform in such a way that whenever a customer places an order, the items are bought from the store located closest to the customer’s house,” he said.

Several Bengaluru startups joined hands with the Surya’s office to build the platform. Kaleyra has provided the WhatsApp chatbot for the helpline, which is manned by call center employees of [24]7.ai.

Cartoon Mango-ITW Consulting developed the platform entirely under the guidance of Surya’s office, Elephant Ear Consulting and iSpirt. Dunzo, Rapido, HouseJoy, Shadowfox and Swiggy have come onboard to provide the home delivery, the statement said.