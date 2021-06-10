Covid-19 third wave: Not enough paediatric doctors to treat Bengaluru's 25L kids

As it begins preparations to confront the possible third wave of the pandemic, the BBMP is planning to draft the services of non-peadiatric doctors to treat children.

To help doctors prepare for the third wave, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday organised a workshop on ‘Management of Covid-19 infection in children’ at Nimhans Convention Centre. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who inaugurated the workshop, said: “We’ve prepared an action plan to combat the possible third wave of the pandemic, keeping in mind the safety of children.”

Noting that the city has a shortage of paediatricians to treat nearly 25 lakh children, Ashoka said the government had plans to utilise the services of other specialists to ensure children get timely treatment. “Along with BBMP doctors, we’re organising a training programme for private hospital doctors,” he added.

Ashoka acknowledged that treating children will be a challenge and added that one should win their confidence before treating them. “Kids below five can’t live without their mothers. In such situations, we must ensure that the mothers are protected from the infection. We need to provide facilities at the wards to allow parents to stay with the kids all the time,” he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic body was working to strengthen the health infrastructure, upgrading facilities and training doctors. Experts say that children could be vulnerable to Covid-19 since they are not vaccinated. “The BBMP is ensuring that the city is well prepared to prevent emergency situation,” Gupta said.

During the workshop, doctors were given hands-on training in intubation, oxygen delivery, ventilation and neonatal esucitation using simulators.