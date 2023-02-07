Day 4 of traffic fine collection: BTP rakes in Rs 8 crore

Four days after the state’s slashing of fines came into effect, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) collected over Rs 8.1 crore (till 9.15 pm) from violators on Monday. As many as 2,90,934 cases of traffic violations were cleared.

A total of Rs 8,15,16,700 was collected via four modes of payment; 1,17,716 cases were cleared via personal digital assistants at various traffic police stations, bringing in Rs 3,26,58,600. Traffic violators paid a total of Rs 3,99,56,700 via Paytm, clearing 1,38,630 cases.

About 33,934 cases were cleared by violators who paid Rs 87,34,650 via Bangalore One, which also includes payments via the Karnataka One link provided by the BTP, said Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic).

Saleem said 654 cases of traffic violations were cleared at the Traffic Management Centre on Infantry Road, bringing in Rs 1,66,750.

As of 9.15 pm on Monday, the total amount collected by the BTP since Friday stands at Rs 31,65,81,311 after clearing 10,93,586 cases.