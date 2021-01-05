Delayed return raises hard questions on KIA train schedule

On a high after Monday morning’s first train from the city, the swanky new halt station at the Kempegowda International Airport was not in sync with the delayed arrival of the DEMU from Bangarpet. Scheduled for 6.43 pm, the train chugged in only at 7.30 pm.

Less than 10 airport employees and a couple of mediapersons had arrived at the station by a shuttle bus from the terminal. But once inside the train, they were not prepared for the two 20-minute halts en route to the Yelahanka and Channasandra stations.

When the train finally arrived at Baiyappanahalli, the clock read 9.13 pm, an hour and 38 minutes behind the scheduled arrival time of 7.35 pm. Crossing the bridge on to the metro terminal, passengers were in for another shock: The last metro had left the terminal at 9 pm.

Even if the fare is only Rs 15 from the halt station to Baiyappanahalli, will air passengers endure such a delay to bypass the traffic and costly cabs?

This was a question posed by the few travellers on the train. “They may not bother a delay of five to 10 minutes, but not this,” was the general verdict.

However, Mohan, a frequent traveller on the route, hastened to add that such delays were a rarity. Besides, this was the first day for the train. He hoped once the schedule is stabilised, the train would be on time. “This is critical, especially for people heading to the airport to catch a flight.”

Having campaigned for the airport rail link for years, urban rail analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar agreed that maintaining timings was extremely important to build confidence among commuters.

“Airport schedules are very strict for both employees and air passengers. Hopefully, once the track capacity is enhanced, these delays will be sorted out,” he said.

Electrification of the Yelahanka–Devanahalli line, a crossing station at Doddajala and track doubling between Yelahanka and Guntakal would all eventually resolve the issue. “With these issues sorted out, we could have five pairs of trains in the morning and an equal number in the evening in three months’ time,” he noted.