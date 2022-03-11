DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit Live: It is imperative for people to be cautious online to avoid cyber crime, says Praveen Sood

Deccan Herald’s prestigious Bengaluru 2040 Summit is bringing together some of India’s most influential policymakers, corporate titans, entrepreneurs, activists, and celebrities to design a roadmap of the way forward for “India’s Silicon Valley”. Stay tuned to DH for the live updates.
Gaming Bengaluru’s Crime Scene 2040
[From left to right]S Raghotham is moderating the discussion.Praveen Sood, IPS, DG & IGP, Col. KPM Das, APAC Head for Cybersecurity, Cisco andJayna Kothari, Lawyer, Author and Director of Centre for Law and Policy Research.
"Bengaluru is the safest city in the country for both men and women. But over time, the nature of crime has changed. I see the rise of cybercrimes by 100x in the near future. Most of the time, due to greed, naive people fall prey to financial fraud over the phone. By nature, we are careless on social media and on other platforms internet. It is imperative for people to be cautious when dealing with unknown people online," said Praveen Sood.
"The cybercrime scene will only get dangerous over time and we can't imagine how it will be in 2030," saidKPM Das
"Cyberspace has become a dangerous place for women. They get stalked, threats of violenceonline, on messenger apps and the onus is always on the women. When we go to Police stations, the complaints get trivialised as they deem it not serious and rather focus on physical crimes" saidJayna Kothari.
"There is a need to transform the criminal justice system to cybercrime and also, it has to be holistic in nature.We have the tough job ofeducatingthe prosecutor to understand the case and then explain the same to the justice to get the criminal penalised for their bad deeds," noted Praveen Sood.
"Police force is the most visible front of the government and expectations have risen over time. Our Karnataka Police has begun leveraging advanced technology to fight crime and book the culprits," addedPraveen Sood
Shared & Clean: Shaping A Citizen-Centric Future of Mobility
[From Left] Dhanya Skariachan, Business Editor, Deccan Herald is moderating the discussion.R K Misra, co-founder, Yulu, V Manjula, IAS, Commissioner, DULT(Directorate of Urban Land Transport), andAshwin Mahesh, Social Technologist.
"Best cities in the world such as Tokyo, London have good walkablefootpaths and we need this here in Bengaluru too. Also, the government should have a holistic mobility plan with last-mile connectivity from all metro stations", saidR K Misra.
"Our government focus of the smart city is limitedto just seven streets, but it actually required in all 1,700 streets of the city. We need a good footpath connecting to bus stations. Also, all government agencies such as Bengaluru Development Authority and Bruhat Bengaluru Palike, electricity and water providers, so that the roads are better planned and avoid constant digging leading to horrible traffic around the city, " notedAshwin Mahesh.
"With DULT, we have shared mobility plans with the public and come up with better traveling experience for the citizens in Bengaluru, " saidV Manjula.
"We need uniform roads across the city. I see wide roads leading up to the Hebbal from Internation airport and then it narrows at various junctionscreating bottlenecks. Government should ensure the roads are wide with good footpaths andcycle lanes for better living experience in Bengaluru, " noted R K Misra.
"Our (govt)focus will be to offer better roads than offer subsidies to electric vehicles, which will further increase the traffic. It is not right for us to enablepeople to shift from fuel-based vehicles to EVs. We have written a note to the central government to avoid such subsidies," said Manjula.
" We need to move towards clean fuel (electricity from renewable energy) and also come with comprehensive mobility plan including shared traveling options.Government should buy more buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) to cater to millions of city people to move to every landcorner of the city," addedAshwin Mahesh.
"Sub-urban rail network is our main priority of the government. Land acquisition has been the main issue, but it has been looked after, and hope to set the ball rolling for the project really soon. We have plans to bring PM Narendra Modi to kick offthe project," V Manjula concluded.
"Sparrows have literally vanished from Bengaluru. Thousands of migratory waterfowls, which used to visit the city in the early 1990s, no longer come. We should ensure to develop the city with a clear set of rules to be accommodative to the environment, local flora, and fauna than just concentrate on single-minded infrastructure development," Leo Saldhana said.
"There is no need draw Cauvery water from Mekedatu for Bengaluru and if only government arrest the pollution of lakes within the city, we get affordable water to the people and can make the city self-sustaining," noted Saldhana.
Dr. T V Ramachandra concurs that there is no need for the construction of the Mekedatu dam for water. It is a disaster as it will destroy the vast lands of the forest. We have a successful working model in Jakkuru, where the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has ensured the local lake free from pollution. This can be replicated in other water bodies in Bengaluru.
"We have to educate our youth and make them environmental literate so that they can be aware and participate in activities with the government to ensure they createeco-friendly infrastructure.
"Environment protection has become political these days, but youngsters should not fear to fight for what is right," said Disha Ravi
How can we bring the birds back to Bengaluru?
[From left to right] Anitha Pailoor of DH will moderate the discussion. Dr. T V Ramachandra, co-ordinator, Energy & Wetlands Research Group, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Disha Ravi, Climate justice activist, and Leo Saldanha, coordinator, Environment Support Group, Bengaluru participating at DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit.
K N Tilak Kumar, JMD,TPML felicitating Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai at DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks at DH Bengaluru 2040
"We have to give confidence to the citizens that government will look after the infrastructure. We will try our best to ensure them better living experience in Bengaluru compared to any other metro in India," said CM Bommai.
"We have identified 12 high-density corridors and will use good engineering technology to better manage loads of different vehicles and ensure smooth traffic in the city. Also, we are planning a corridor for diverting traffic from Hebbal to Nice road and also another Sattelite Town Ring Road (STRR) for better management of traffic within the core of the city," said CM Bommai.
"Government is planning to allocatetwo tmc Cauvery water for North Bengaluru, and complete the fifth phase of water and sewage connection soon," said CM Bommai.
"My vision for Bengaluru 2040 is to have multiple satellite towns in the outskirts, fully functional metro and sub-urban rail network in all directions, and ensure people reach their workplace faster. Also,I envision people not having to travel long for work. In that order, we have to create four mini Bengaluru with access to health, entertainment, work, andgovernment services in walking distances" noted CM Bommai.
"To lessen the burden on the capital city, the government has plans to set up Bengaluru-like cities across Karnataka," Bommai said.
"Also,seven govt engineering colleges will be upgraded to Indian Institute of India (IIT)-like status for local Kannadigas to get quality education," added CM Bommai.
"I am not sure, how long many of us survive until 2040, but our government will ensure, our work on Bengaluru will be appreciated byour future generation," concluded CM Bommai.
"Covid-19 has disrupted the health care industry around the world. In the near future, people consulting with doctors first for the diagnosis will become the new normal. The doctor will have the entire medical history of the patient on their phone and do instant diagnosis. They will only go to the hospital only if necessary and everything else will be online," said Devi Shetty.
With advanced technology, Doctors staying in their homes, be still able to interact and be able to treat and offer diagnosis topatients with Kidney issues, Heart failure, and other critical health conditions in a hospital,Shetty noted.
Uber, which owns no car, Facebook, which doesn't make any content, and Alibaba, which doesn't own any inventory, have become top companies in their sector. Similarly, the Healthcare system will be driven by software rather than physical infrastructure, concluded Shetty
Dr. Devi P. Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health gives the keynote address on Digital Disruption of Healthcare.
Sitaraman Shankar CEO, TPML & Editor, Deccan Herald speaks at Deccan Herald 2040 summit in Bengaluru.