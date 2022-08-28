Don't delay permission for idol installation: BBMP

Don't delay permission for idol installation applications: BBMP directs officers

The officers of BBMP, BESCOM, police and fire department have arranged for speedy disposal of permission in 63 sub-divisions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 28 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 04:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed his officers to thoroughly check and ensure that applications coming in for the installations of Ganesha idols in the city are granted permissions without any delay. 

The officers of BBMP, BESCOM, police and fire department have arranged for speedy disposal of permission in 63 sub-divisions. Major Kalyanis in the city such as Halasuru Yediyur, Hebbal and Sankey Tank, where Ganesha idols will be immersed, will be cleaned and extra teams will be deployed to monitor the immersion. 

Also Read | Ganesha festival at Idgah: Decision on Aug 30, says minister

Tushar has also instructed special commissioner of the planning department to immediately write a letter to the SDRF and the Fire Department to put in place fire fighting mechanisms. Additional marshals, barricading systems, installation of lights, CCTV cameras, cranes and other necessary arrangements will soon be in place. Currently 421 temporary mobile tanks, 37 temporary kalyanis have been arranged in 63 sub-divisions for immersion of Ganesha idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru
BBMP
BESCOM
Karnataka
Karnataka News

