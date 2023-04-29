ED searches BYJU's CEO Raveendran's office in B'luru

ED conducts searches against BYJU's CEO Raveendran, says he never appeared for questioning

The agency said it has seized various incriminating documents and digital data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 12:02 ist
Byju Raveendran. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has searched the Bengaluru-located office and residential premises of Edtech major BYJU's CEO Bjyu Raveendran and seized "incriminating" documents and digital data as part of a foreign exchange violation probe.

A total of three premises, two business and one residential, were raided recently under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), it said in a statement.

The agency said it has seized various incriminating documents and digital data.

Also read | ED searches B'luru-based online edu company controlled by Chinese nationals for FEMA violations

It said the action was taken on the basis of "various complaints" received by private people and alleged that Raveendran Bjyu was issued "several" summons but he remained "evasive and never appeared" before the ED.

The searches found that his company, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023.

"The company also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment," the agency said.

