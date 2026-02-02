<p>West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi along with 'SIR-affected' families and party leaders. After the meeting, Mamata called the CEC "arrogant and liar", while also questioning the heavy police deployment outside the Banga Bhawan premises.</p><p>"I am very sad. I have been involved in politics in Delhi for a very long time. I was a minister 4 times and an MP 7 times. I have never seen such an Election Commissioner who is so arrogant, who is such a liar," she told the media after coming out of the Election Commission Office.</p><p>"I told him that I respect your chair because no chair is permanent for anyone. One day you have to go. Why Bengal is being targeted? Elections are a festival in a democracy, but you deleted the names of 58 lakh people and did not allow them to defend themselves," she added. </p>.Mamata Banerjee moves Supreme Court against electoral roll revision in West Bengal.<p>Last week, CEC Kumar had given time to Banerjee for a meeting on Monday.</p><p>Banerjee, who reached the national capital on Sunday, was accompanied by Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters earlier in the day, Banerjee said that people from Bengal had come to raise their issues with the Election Commission, but they were being "threatened".</p><p>Delhi police, on the other hand said, "no police personnel entered Banga Bhawan or obstructed entry, exit of people there."</p>