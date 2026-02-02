Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'Never seen such an arrogant CEC': Mamata says Bengal being targeted over SIR, 58 lakh names deleted

Banerjee, who reached the national capital on Sunday, was accompanied by Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, who is also an advocate.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us