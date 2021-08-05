ED raids former minister Roshan Baig's houses, office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a raid on the houses and offices of former minister R Roshan Baig in the early hours of Thursday.

A team of around seven to eight officials under security of the local police visited Baig's two houses in Shivajinagar simultaneously. The officials are conducting a search and are verifying property and business-related documents in both houses. The officials are also conducting a search in the other four properties reportedly owned by Baig and his family.

Baig was one of the accused in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials had filed a chargesheet against Baig in April. The Special and Competent authority and IMA and other scams had attached his property recently. ED was also investigating the scam.

The ED officials had also issued notice to Baig in 2018 under Foreign Exchange Management Act for allegedly receiving money from the UAE-based company. Officials are also inquiring about Baig and his family members about the documents found during the raid and the information gathered by them.