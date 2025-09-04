<p>Nagpur: At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district shortly after midnight on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The blast occurred in RDX unit of the Solar Explosives located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12:30 am, they said.</p>.Nagpur double decker viaduct enters Guinness World Records for being the longest in the world.<p>A person, aged 25, was killed and seven others suffered injuries, according to the police.</p>.<p>The injured persons were admitted to a hospital and were reported to be out of danger, they said.</p>.<p>NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the injured persons in the hospital.</p>