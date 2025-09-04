Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

One killed, seven injured in blast at explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur

The blast occurred in RDX unit of the Solar Explosives located at Bazargaon in the district at around 12:30 am, police said.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 04:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNagpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us