Flood alert in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar after Jhelum overflows in Budgam; evacuation advisory issued

In other areas of the valley downstream of the Jhelum, flood fears have slightly eased as the water level started receding from 6:00 am on Thursday.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:33 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 04:33 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarBudgam

