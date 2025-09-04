<p>Srinagar: Several areas in Budgam district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> were inundated as water from the Jhelum River spilt over, prompting authorities in Srinagar district to issue an advisory for the evacuation of people from vulnerable, low-lying areas.</p>.<p>"District Administration Srinagar has reported a breach at Shalina in Budgam. As a preemptive and precautionary measure, residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh and Mehjoornagar are advised to evacuate these areas and move to safer places," an official spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The administration has set up relief centres to cater to the evacuated people from these areas, the spokesman said.</p>.Mata Vaishno Devi base camp records highest rainfall in Jammu region, pilgrimage remains suspended.<p>He added that nodal officers have been appointed for these relief centres, besides overall nodal officers from the district administration and the SMC, for assistance to those in need.</p>.<p>"Announcements through local committees, Masjids, and local revenue and police authorities in these areas have already been made," he added.</p>.<p>In other areas of the valley downstream of the Jhelum, flood fears have slightly eased as the water level started receding from 6:00 am on Thursday.</p>.<p>However, the Jhelum is still flowing above the danger mark both at Sangam in south Kashmir and at Ram Munshi Bagh here.</p>